Homecoming for neighbors Swift, Brooks, Martin, Jameson and Fleenor families will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Richardsville Community Center in Richardsville. Please bring covered dishes along with own condiments. Utensils, plates, napkins and cups will be provided. For more information, call Ronnie and Ruth Stotts at 270-842-1467 or 317-535-2418. 

0
0
0
0
0

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.