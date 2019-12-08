Beals, Agnew were married Sept. 21

The wedding of Taylor Nicole Beals and Corey Alexander Agnew was performed by Randall Jones at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, 2019, at Elkins Grove in Smiths Grove.
The bride is the daughter of Leslie and Cindy Beals of Bowling Green and the groom is the son of Bud and Amy Agnew of Alvaton.
The bride wore an Allure antique ivory gown with beaded lace and crystals that accentuated the sheath fabric. The gown also had beaded straps with crystal overlay and the back was open. The bride carried a bouquet of white peonies, blush roses, baby eucalyptus and Italian ruscus.
Bridal attendants were Makenzie Lynn Beals, maid of honor; Aubrey Keeling Reynolds, Lauren Elizabeth Locke, Mallory Paige Clark and Kaelyn Nicole Agnew. Groomsmen were Brenden Agnew, best man; Andrew Gouvas, Nathan Irvin, Logan Cherry and Luke Goodman.
Lucille Marie Dahl, cousin of the bride, and Crosby Weber, cousin of the groom, served as flower girls. Jase Tyler Beals, cousin of the bride, served as the ring bearer.
Following the ceremony, a reception was held at Elkins Grove.
After a honeymoon to Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera in Cancun, Mexico, the couple will reside in Alvaton.
