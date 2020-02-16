Browning, Hagan were married Jan. 24

Christopher Mark Hagan and Linda Browning were married Jan. 24, 2020, at a historic home in Lebanon, Ky.
Witnesses included Kevin O’Daniel, Alice Browning, Russell Hagan Mattingly and Ruth Hagan, mother of the groom.
Chris is retired from the Kentucky state government and is currently an antiques entrepreneur. Linda is an occupational therapist with a private practice in Bowling Green, with an emphasis on mental health and substance abuse.
