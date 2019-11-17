The wedding of Janie Duke and Jack Patrick Schock was performed by the Rev. Bill Anderson on May 5, 2019, at Chapel in the Glen in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
The bride is the daughter of Mrs. Steve Young of Bee Springs and Brian Duke of Portland, Ore. The groom is the son of Elwanda Schock and Jack Schock, both of Bowling Green.
The bride is a graduate of Edmonson County High School, PJ’s Cosmetology and The Medical Institute of Kentucky. She is employed by Home Instead Senior Care.
The groom is a graduate of Bowling Green High School and Western Kentucky University. He is employed by Champions in Auburn.
After the wedding trip to Gatlinburg, the couple is at home in Russellville.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.