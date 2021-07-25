Garrett-Malmquist wedding was May 29

The wedding of Madison Ryan Garrett and Jacob Adam Malmquist was performed by Father John Thomas at 3:30 p.m. May 29, 2021, at The Robert Carr Chapel at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.
The bride is the daughter of Tod and Melissa Garrett and the granddaughter of Harry Bauge of Plano, Texas, and Henry and Janice of Corpus Christi, Texas. The groom is the son of Gregg and Rina Malmquist and grandson of Bill and Sharon McKay of Bowling Green and Karen Malmquist of Little Rock, Ark.
The maids of honor were sisters of the bride, Megan and Taylor Garrett. Bridesmaids were sister of the groom, Annie Saint, and friend, Emily Bow.
Best man was brother of the groom, Nicholas Malmquist. Groomsmen were friends Kyle Roush and Daniel Carlisle and brother-in-law of the groom, Tristan Saint.
Rehearsal dinner was held at the historic Joe T. Garcia’s Mexican restaurant at the stockyards in Fort Worth. A reception with dinner and dancing was held following the ceremony at The Century Hall in downtown Fort Worth and family and friends danced the night away.
Both bride and groom are graduates of Texas Christian University. Madi has just completed her master’s degree as a physician assistant. Jacob is a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He is completing medical school at the Long School of Medicine in San Antonio, Texas.
After a honeymoon on Hilton Head, S.C., the couple have made their home in San Antonio.