The wedding of Lindsay High and Adam Keyser was performed by the Rev. Mike Williams at 6 p.m. July 11, 2020, at Holy Spriit Catholic Church in Bowling Green.
The bride is the daughter of Julie and Kerry High of White House, Tenn. The groom is the son of Chris and Matthew Keyser of Bowling Green.
Bridesmaids were Lauren High, sister of the bride, and Katie Lynn and Lauren Patterson, friends of the bride. Aaron Keyser, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were John Lynn and George Batcheldor, friends of the groom.
Grandparents of the bride, Faye and Jerry Johnson and Geraldine and Tom High, were in attendance. Grandmother of the groom, Nancy Keyser, was in attendance.
In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, the family gathered at Anna's Greek Restaurant for a dinner celebration.
The bride and groom will have a honeymoon at a later date. The newlyweds will reside in Goodlettsville, Tenn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.