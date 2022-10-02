Jordan-Warner wedding was Sept. 17

The wedding of Bailey Joanna Jordan and Chase Alexander Warner was performed by David Muffett, cousin of the bride, on Sept. 17, 2021, at Crest Center Pavilion in the mountains of Asheville, N.C.
The bride is the daughter of Debi Wade Jordan and B.J. Jordan, both of Bowling Green. The groom is the son of Gayla and Bob Warner of Bowling Green.
The bride wore a structured, sleeveless gown with a full A-line skirt and train.
Lindsay Gay Fensterer, sorority big sister of the bride, was matron of honor. Leah Abell, cousin of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Kelsey Moats, friend of the bride; Rachael Doyle, friend of the bride; Morgan Biven Corbett, sorority sister of the bride; Kate Church, friend of the bride; and Kate Fuhs, friend of the bride.
Will Warner, brother of the groom, was best man. Groomsmen were Jackson Nemec, fraternity brother of the groom; Alan Bearnson, friend of the groom; Donovan Love, fraternity brother of the groom; Blake Corbett, fraternity brother of the groom; Joe Lamothe, fraternity brother of the groom; and Will “Cousin” Harrison, friend of the groom.
The flower girl was Everleigh Kenner, cousin of the bride.
The couple honeymooned in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They now reside in Bowling Green.
