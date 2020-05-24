Lawrence-Whalen wedding was May 13

The marriage of Amber Lawrence and Jeremy Whalen was May 13, 2020, in Bowling Green.
The bride is the daughter of Edward Lawrence of Russellville and the late Vicki Bandy Porter of Scottsville. The groom is the son of Timothy Whalen of Metropolis, Ill., and Carrie Becker of Bowling Green.
The date was special to the Whalen family. The groom’s grandparents, Jiggs and Loy Whalen, celebrated their 76th anniversary that day!
