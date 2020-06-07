Lovan-Gray wedding was April 6

No ordinary wedding. On the perfect evening of April 6, 2020, at precisely 6:30 p.m., Ed Jent united Rachel Elizabeth Lovan and Daniel Aaron Gray in holy matrimony. The wedding occurred on a secluded piece of land surrounded by rolling hills, trees and springtime blooms.
The bride wore a traditional bridal gown with embellished lace and sequins, pale blue Converse wedding sneakers, and carried a colorful bouquet of flowers.
The bride was escorted by her father who offered a heartfelt prayer of blessing for the couple. During the ceremony, the bride’s mother read Corinthians 13: 1-7 and the couple recited traditional and handwritten wedding vows.
The bride is the daughter of Michael and Sherry Lovan. The groom is the son of Eric and Shari Gray. Other guests included John Lovan, brother of the bride, and Emili Gray, sister of the groom. Andrea Maher, special guest of John, skillfully photographed the event. To add extra charm some chickens, cattle and a special dog named Elmer were in attendance … although in the background.
Rachel is a teacher at Richardsville Elementary School and Daniel is an employee of Med Center Health. The couple will reside in Bowling Green.
This wedding occurred during the coronavirus pandemic, with social distancing and a gathering limited to 10 people.
