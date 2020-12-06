Malmquist-Saint wedding was Sept. 19

The wedding of Annie Christine Malmquist and Tristan Dane Saint was performed by Father John Thomas at 1 p.m. Sept. 19, 2020, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
The bride is the daughter of Gregg and Rina Malmquist and the granddaughter of Bill and Sharon McKay of Bowling Green, and Karen Malmquist of Little Rock, Ark. The groom is the son of Nina Saint of Birmingham, Ala., and grandson of Larry and Mary Thrasher of Tyler, Texas.
The maid of honor was Miss Lexi Lazaran. Bridesmaids were Emily Kiobassa, Caity Lozinak, Kelly Karsten, all college best friends and roommates, Cori Steinagle, longtime childhood friend, and Miss Madison Garrett, future sister-in-law of the bride.
Groomsmen included buddies, Dominic Jasso, best man; Conor Wright, Garrett Gandy, Danny Legittino and Nick and Jacob Malmquist, brothers of the bride.
Flower girl was Miss Georgia Lonergan and ring bearers were Joshua Thrasher, cousin of the groom, and Landon Brown.
The wedding was a rescheduled event after the couple’s May wedding was canceled by the imposed pandemic restrictions. This smaller Catholic wedding Mass was broadcast live for all those guests who were unable to travel. It was followed by a reception at the home of the bride’s parents. Memories were made by all who were able to attend.
Both bride and groom are 2018 graduates of Texas Christian University. The couple will make their home in Huntsville, Ala., and are planning a honeymoon trip to Hawaii in the summer ... hopefully.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.