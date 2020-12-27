It is with great pride that W. Currie and Judy Milliken of Bowling Green and K. Chris Todd and Amelia Gomez of Falls Church, Va., announce the wedding of their children, William Hugh Milliken and Katia Amelia Todd.
Will and Katia became Mr. and Mrs. Milliken on Sept. 26, 2020, before their immediate family at the bride’s childhood home in Falls Church.
Will was born and raised in Bowling Green. He graduated summa cum laude from Vanderbilt University with a degree in mathematics and graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School. Will is a director at the law firm of Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein, and Fox in Washington, D.C.
Katia was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in Falls Church. She graduated with distinction from Southern Methodist University, earning degrees in advertising and Spanish, and attended Johns Hopkins University, where she graduated with a master’s in marketing. Katia is an entrepreneur and currently owns and operates a vacation rental property at The Villa Orsetti in Tuscany, Italy.
The bride and groom live in Falls Church, Va., with their two maltipoos, Lulu and Rocco.
A reception to celebrate the couple is planned for September 2021 in Falls Church (safety permitting).
