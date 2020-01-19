Pruitt, Carter were married July 27

The marriage of Helen Pruitt and Jordan Carter was performed by Pastor Adam Shourds at 4:30 p.m. July 27, 2019, at Broadway United Methodist Church in Bowling Green.
The bride is the daughter of Chuck and Brenda Pruitt of Scottsville. The groom is the son of Terry and Sheila Carter of Bowling Green.
The bride wore a Pronovias off-white, embroidered tulle and lace, mermaid wedding gown with cathedral veil with lace detail. She carried a bouquet of ivory roses, pink spray roses and succulents.
Janie Pruitt and Jessie Pruitt, sisters of the bride, were maids of honor. Emily Causseaux, sister of the groom, Kayla Evans and Brittany Blair, friends of the bride, were bridesmaids.
Ben Lineweaver, friend of the groom, was best man. Christopher Whitfield, Nathan Embry, Brandon Gaines, friends of the groom, and Brennan Causseaux, brother-in-law of the groom, were groomsmen.
The flower girl was Remi Causseaux, niece of the groom. The ring bearer was Camden Myles, cousin of the bride.
Sarah James and Courtney Aldrich, friends of the bride, were guest book and program attendants. Steve Rose with Werner Rose Events was the wedding planner. Misty Butler and Julie Hartman performed the piano and organ music, respectively, with Martha Christian performing vocals.
A reception was held after the ceremony at La Gala in downtown Bowling Green. The couple spent their honeymoon on the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Kauai, and they now reside in Bowling Green.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.