Pruitt-Fletcher wedding was July 10

The wedding of Jessie Sue Pruitt and Tucker Lee Fletcher was performed by Dr. Marc Clark on July 10, 2021, at The Turner Chapel in Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville.
The bride is the daughter of the Rev. Chuck and Brenda (Willoughby) Pruitt of Scottsville and the granddaughter of Betty Willoughby of Scottsville. The groom is the son of Shannon and Heather (Cooper) Fletcher of Bowling Green and the grandson of Aaron and Julia Fletcher of Bowling Green and James Allen and Bonita Cooper of Alvaton.
The matron of honor was the bride’s sister, Dr. Helen Pruitt Carter. The maid of honor was also the bride’s sister, Janie Pruitt. Bridesmaids were RaeAnn Chewning and Reagan Fletcher.
The best man was the groom’s brother-in-law, Jordan Carter. The groomsmen were Corey Thomas, Lawson Fletcher and Preston Fletcher.
The public wedding reception was at Dugas Park in Scottsville following the ceremony where friends and family gathered to celebrate the happy couple.
Both the bride and groom are graduates of Lindsey Wilson College in Columbia. Jessie is currently a deputy clerk for the Warren County Circuit Clerk’s Office. Tucker is an apprentice funeral director and embalmer for J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels.
The happy couple wishes to thank everyone that has sent kind regards to them.