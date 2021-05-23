Sergent-Jackson wedding was April 10

The wedding of Samantha Sergent and Brett Jackson was performed by the Rev. Paul Fryman on April 10, 2021, at The Hidden Homestead in Smiths Grove.
The bride is the daughter of Don and Becky Sergent of Bowling Green. The groom is the son of Reggie and Wanda Jackson of Bowling Green.
Shelby Wheeler was the matron of honor and Sarah Bright was the maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Blossom Riffe, friend of the bride; Kathy Sergent, sister-in-law of the bride; and Dionna Zorici, friend of the bride.
Jacob Bratcher and Trey Jackson were the best men. Groomsmen were Derrick Conder, Nick Conder and Danny Ramos, friends of the groom. Ushers were Brian Sergent, brother of the bride; and Brandon Jackson, brother of the groom.
The flower girl was Brailyn Marshall, niece of the groom. The ring bearer was Nolan Sergent, nephew of the bride.
After a honeymoon in the Bahamas, the couple will reside in Bowling Green.