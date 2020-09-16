Despite the many challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, The Builders Association of South Central Kentucky is once again hosting its annual Parade of Homes event Thursday through Sunday.
This year, the self-guided tour will span a total of six homes built by professional builders and contractors who have earned Registered Builder designations by meeting a stringent set of criteria including building education and experience.
“We are very excited to host this,” association Chief Executive Officer Anita Napier said. “With everything going on this year and to still be able to have this event is really exciting. We are very fortunate that this is an event that the community loves and supports.”
The biggest change to this year’s event is that the public must purchase tickets online at www.bascky.com or in advance at the association office at 859 Lovers Lane from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or during the open hours of the parade.
In previous years, tickets could be purchased at the homes the day of the event.
Napier said the change was implemented so the public will not have to directly exchange money with people in person due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We are asking that everybody be mindful of whatever protocols are in place at the time,” Napier said. “Everyone knows they are supposed to be working within the national and state health guidelines. If people just use their common sense and courtesy, we think that this will be a very fun and safe few days.”
Tickets are on sale for $10 per person, and one ticket covers all four days of the event. Children under 12 years old are able to tour the homes for free.
Each year, a portion of the proceeds are donated to a nonprofit community organization. This year’s chosen organization is Realtor Hope for Hunger.
First started in 1976, the parade has now been a staple of southcentral Kentucky for more than 40 years as the public has seen up-close the end result when a home is built by professional Registered Builders and subcontractors.
The parade has also been an opportune time for people to see the latest and best trends in house design.
While COVID-19 has prevented many from traveling throughout the area the past few months, Napier said that it has actually indirectly caused an increased interest in the housing market.
“Right now, people are very interested in home ownership,” Napier said. “With so many people working virtually, they are starting to realize that they can really live anywhere. So, we are still expecting a good turnout this week.”
