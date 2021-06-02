The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky’s April sales numbers broke records in units sold and sales volume for the eighth month in a row.
The 315 residential units sold this April was up 34% from April 2020. Sales volume reached $71,119,320, up 39.8% from April 2020. The average sales price of $225,775 eclipsed the April 2020 figure of $206,990.
Residential inventory has plummeted under these market conditions. As of April 30, there were 320 residential units actively for sale. At the same time last year, there were 915.
“The pandemic had the biggest impact on last April’s sales numbers," RASK President Kenny Cravens said. “Due to the shutdowns last year at the beginning of the pandemic, this April’s numbers easily outpaced 2020. Today, sellers are in an incredible position with rising property values. With buyer demand still high, inventory is needed more than ever.”