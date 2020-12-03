As the calendar finally flips to December, a number of holiday attractions offer a welcome escape to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the third straight year, Santa’s Lookout in Scottsville will welcome visitors for another season of Christmas cheer.
The attraction – a two-part event – opens with a drive-thru experience through Christmas lights and scenes. The second part is a Christmas park that attendees can enjoy out of their vehicles.
Some attractions in the park include pictures with Santa Claus, The Grinch Experience, cookie decorating, letters to Santa, concessions and Rudy’s Reindeer Barn.
The event takes place entirely outside, and social distancing guidelines are followed.
“People want to get out and have a good time at this point of the year,” Santa’s Lookout co-owner Amy Burge said. “We have a safe environment for the public. It’s been amazing to watch through the first weekend. It’s going to be a big year.”
General admission for both parts of the Santa’s Lookout attraction is $30 a carload. Maximum vehicle occupancy is eight people. The event is open every weekend night until Dec. 27, Dec. 17 and every day the week of Christmas. Hours of operation times range from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Rudy’s Reindeer Barn begins Dec. 11, and a special “Grinchmas” event will be available Dec. 26 and 27.
Tickets can be bought online before attending the event, and online tickets guarantee entry for the night your ticket is dated. Purchasing tickets at the gate is cash only, and tickets may be limited on select nights. Parking for the event is free. Pictures taken with Santa are socially distanced, and professional photos are $12 on select nights.
One of the more recent and popular attractions in southcentral Kentucky is the NCM Motorsports Park second annual Twinkle at the Track drive-through holiday light experience.
The attraction is an opportunity for the public to drive their vehicles on a two-mile stretch of racetrack through 25 holiday-themed scenes and more than a million bright lights.
NCM Motorsports Park Marketing Coordinator Taylor Howard said the first year of the event proved to be a success as visitors from more than 42 states and Canada attended the event.
“We have tried to make the event bigger and better,” Howard said. “We have added another drive- thru light tunnel this year for the public. It’s a great chance for people to get out of the house and get in the Christmas spirit.”
Howard said the motorsports park is partnering with several area nonprofits such as Hope House and that the attraction is a COVD-19 safe event.
“All of our workers have the appropriate PPE, and the public can also purchase tickets online if they don’t feel comfortable doing so in person,” Howard said. “It’s a very safe event as you stay in your car the entire time.”
The Twinkle at the Track event began Nov. 27 and is scheduled to end Jan. 1.
The attraction is open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per carload on weeknights and $25 per carload on the weekend. Tickets are $50 for passenger vehicles carrying nine people or more.
Cash and credit cards are both accepted.
Santa’s Lookout isn’t the only place where the public can meet Santa Claus this holiday season.
The SoKY Marketplace Pavilion in downtown Bowling Green is hosting a Drive-Thru Santa event from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event is free for the public.
At the attraction, letters can be given directly to Santa for a special, socially-distanced opportunity. Gingerbread house kits will also be passed out to the public while supplies last, and a canned food drive will also be running during the event.
Also, First Baptist Church of Bowling Green will host a drive-thru event called “Journey to Bethlehem” on Dec. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
