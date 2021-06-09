Bowling Green pallet-maker Southland Manufacturing has been acquired by Fort Smith, Ark.-based General Pallets & Crates.
The announcement, which was made by General Pallets & Crates President Werner Hugo, called Southland “a regional industry leader since 1967, serving a diverse range of customers as their sole supplier.”
Southland delivers thousands of hardwood and pine pallets each day in a variety of sizes, a news release said.
Its website said Southland employs more than 40 people. John Howard, senior broker for the Alliant Capital Advisors company that brokered the deal, said all employees will be retained.
Howard said Southland customers should see no interruption in service.
Southland also operates a Mighty Mulch brand that produces a color-enhanced mulch made from seasoned hardwood. Howard said the mulch business transferred in the sale and will continue to operate.
General Pallets & Crates started more than 25 years ago and has grown through acquisition.