The Kentucky Soybean Board honored its yield and quality contest winners at the Kentucky Commodity Conference last week. In the 2019 soybean quality contest, Logan County's Armistead Farms took first place in protein content with 41.34 percent.
Armistead Farms also won the state championship award for Double Crop Irrigated soybeans with 74.0 bushels per acre. Double crop beans are sown into the stubble of winter wheat, which is harvested in the spring. This process gets its name because the farmer gets a “double crop” from the field, as opposed to full-season soybeans, which yield only one crop per year.
