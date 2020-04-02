Numerous artists, performers and groups are using their creative talents to continue sharing art with the Bowling Green community and surrounding areas.
After the coronavirus outbreak took full hold of the nation last month, the arts and theater community canceled shows, public art projects and classes.
However, some have turned to other methods to spread their artistic creations to the public.
Zachary Bush, who teaches voice lessons in Bowling Green, moved his lessons online to Zoom after the outbreak.
“It is everything you need to teach voice,” he said.
But the Zoom voice lesson is not without its obstacles, according to Bush.
“You can’t make noise at the same time,” he said. “So, I can’t play piano at the same time. If I have commentary, I have to wait until they’re done. We have gotten used to it pretty quickly.”
Bush said his May recital may be done on Zoom as well.
In addition to teaching, Bush posts his own performances of uplifting songs on his Facebook page.
“Art is a healing mechanism for many of us,” he said. “My art form is song, and I want to share this with other people.”
Local artist Andee Rudloff said she had to figure out how to go fully digital during the virus outbreak.
“I think like everybody else I panicked and I tried to figure out how I move forward,” she said. “It is almost like climbing up a really high ladder and sort of breathing in and realizing that if I stayed focused I’m going to be OK.”
Rudloff said several residencies that she was scheduled to do in schools and centers were canceled.
One center she works with, the Kelly Autism Center, decided to go with a virtual classroom, and Rudloff got even more creative with how her classes would be taught.
“I had to really sit down and think about everything I would do in a classroom and transfer it into a document and also keeping in mind the people that go to that center … a lot of them are in rural areas,” she said.
Another project involved senior centers and creating a mural that involved senior citizen participation.
The project, TimeSlips, originated in Milwaukee, and Rudloff was invited to be part of the Kentucky program at nursing homes.
Rudloff created templates to paint on the outside of the windows, and the residents were able to paint on the inside. That also kept acceptable social distancing in place.
Rudloff said she tested a template at Charter Senior Living of Bowling Green, where her mother lives, and said it was a success.
“All the other residents wanted to get involved, too,” she said. “I ended up developing these templates and people are downloading them like crazy.”
Rudloff said the time has also allowed her to dig deeper into programs she has already been using for online presence and marketing.
“There are so many things that you can have happening virtually,” she said.
Other groups and organizations have had no choice but to push back events and cancel others.
“So far, we have canceled nine events through April 10 at both SKyPAC and the Capitol Arts Center,” said Tom Carto, president and chief executive at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. “A majority of those events are going to be rescheduled. We will be announcing rescheduled dates as soon as we can.”
Carto said SKyPAC plans to reschedule as many shows as possible.
“As you can imagine, the entire industry is trying to do this all at the same time, so it is very busy behind the scenes with presenters, producers, agents and artists all doing their best to accommodate the calendar,” he said.
Elise Charny, who runs BG OnStage, said the group was in the middle of its spring production when the coronavirus brought everything to a halt.
“It is unfortunate for the kids, but they’ve been saying how much they miss the theater,” she said. “It has not only had an impact on just what we do on a day-to-day basis but just these kids that have these activities that they look forward to, it just hurts my heart that they can’t right now.”
Charny said their spring production, “Honk Jr.,” had 24 cast members.
“We hope to start back up later,” she said. “As of right now, everything is on pause and while working from home, I’m already planning our next production for the summer and planning auditions and if that will be different.”
Charny said virtual auditions are a possibility, but that’s her “absolute last resort.”
Amber Turner, the producing artistic director for Public Theatre of Kentucky, has been forced to postpone numerous events, including the theatre’s educational outreach initiatives.
“We had three fundraisers in the works, not to mention productions, and at this time we are unsure of when we will be able to host the fundraising events or begin working on shows,” she said. “Safety and health are our No. 1 priority. ... These events were budgeted as the bulk of our income this time of year, and this period of uncertainty will be devastating. ... This is going to hurt, but we are determined to get through this and be even stronger. We ask that our friends keep supporting us by staying connected and coming to see us as soon as they can.”
Mitchell Berman, vice president of Fountain Square Players, said the group postponed a show that was set to open last week.
“It is devastating, honestly,” Berman said. “It is hard because you will have a cast of great actors that are asking what we’re going to do and what’s the plan and it’s not up to me.”
Berman said he is also seeing an increase in the arts being done virtually.
“You will see individuals doing the same thing using their talents and just reaching out to people,” he said.
Berman said a virtual show is being planned for this summer. The original piece, “United,” is a collection of excerpts from past U.S. presidents.
“We are still getting the cast together,” he said, noting the show would be done on Facebook Live on the Fountain Square Player’s page. “We had several other shows that were coming up with the library as well. Some of these things, we will just have to push back and hopefully we will get to do that later.”
Berman also said the annual Shakespeare on the Green event set for May 9 may have to be postponed as well.
The artists and groups agreed that the arts are important for times like these.
“If you look back through history, so much great art has come from these trying times in our existence and people seek out the comfort of art in these scary, unsure times,” Bush said. “I’m so blessed I’m able to keep my job and I’m able to work with these kids. It is an escape right now and a hope for better days ahead. ... I know I’ll cry next time I’m sitting in a theater with people or a restaurant. It just gives us hope.”
