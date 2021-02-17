The Foundation for Rural Service has announced the James L. Bass Legal Scholarship, a new scholarship for students with an interest in rural communities entering their first year of law school. FRS is the philanthropic arm of the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association – also known as The Rural Broadband Association – of which Logan County’s LTC Connect is a member.
With an active law career that spanned more than 70 years, Bass helped secure funds for rural telephone systems to bring modern telephone service to rural areas. He was pivotal in the creation of the NTCA, and he was one of the organization’s earliest presidents.
The first Bass scholarship will be awarded this spring and will be for at least $5,000.
The deadline to be considered for the scholarship is April 16. Application materials and more information about the scholarship can be found at www.frs.org/ programs/james-l-bass- legal-scholarship.
