Adam Hendricks of Auburn was elected chairman of the Southern Soybean Research Program during the organization’s summer meeting July 14. SSRP uses soybean checkoff dollars to coordinate and fund production research projects that benefit the Southern soybean-producing region.
The six states that make up SSRP are Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.
Having regional soybean research programs such as SSRP enables farmers to invest some of the checkoff funds into wide-reaching issues.
“Problems and opportunities in growing soybeans don’t stop at the state line, so a regional effort makes sense,” Hendricks said.
