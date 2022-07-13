Averitt Express recently honored Donnie Bowles of Smiths Grove for 25 years of service to the freight transportation company.

He is one of more than 1,300 active Averitt employees who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” a group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt.

Averitt’s Bowling Green facility is at 455 Bluegrass Farms Blvd.

Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions.

​– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you