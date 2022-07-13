Averitt honors Bowles for 25-year career Daily News Jul 13, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Donnie Bowles Submitted Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Averitt Express recently honored Donnie Bowles of Smiths Grove for 25 years of service to the freight transportation company.He is one of more than 1,300 active Averitt employees who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” a group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt. Averitt’s Bowling Green facility is at 455 Bluegrass Farms Blvd.Averitt is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management solutions. – Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Averitt Express Donnie Bowles Transportation Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFeds: BG resident headed drug ringDigging deep: Archaeology team uncovers Mammoth Cave's pastJoelyn Yurchisin (McMurdy)Women's sober living facility coming to College St.KSP investigates officer involved shooting in Barren CountyThomas PrudenRoger MurphyNearly 400 apartments planned for Plano areaNoah Everett 'NE' Reed Jr.Cherished Glasgow baseball stadium hit by electrical fire Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. State News Medical marijuana town hall planned in Kentucky Youth development center reopens in tornado-stricken town Kentucky to end 2022 with budget surplus Judge strikes down law changing ethics commission selections Ada Limón named the 24th U.S. poet laureate National News 3 charged in scheme to sell stolen 'Hotel California' lyrics AP News Summary at 3:57 a.m. EDT Emmy surprises: 'Squid Game,' Dave Chappelle, 'This Is Us' 7-Eleven shooter ended a life that had just turned around Heard faces high legal hurdles seeking to reverse Depp win POLITICAL NEWS US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices to hinder invasion Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program EXPLAINER: How Trump allies may be pushed to testify in Ga. Jill Biden apologizes after remark about Latinos causes stir Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Joan Pendley, Realtor: RE/MAX 2530 Scottsville Rd. Suite 101, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)781-6000 Website State Farm - Ginger Cleary 1114 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)782-7276 Website Pathways Senior Care Advisors 624 E Main Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)901-1878 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView