Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky has been awarded funds from the Baird Foundation and The Mahurin Group of Baird Private Wealth Management to provide essential technology for staff in order to better serve area students virtually.
The funds will be used to support Junior Achievement’s ability to provide programming around financial literacy, work-readiness, and entrepreneurship that are available to K-12 students in nine southcentral Kentucky counties.
For the 2020-21 school year, JA programs will be taught through a variety of virtual formats.
“These funds allow our team to effectively mobilize, train, and connect local volunteers with teachers and classrooms throughout the region from a safe distance,” said JA President Casey Birge, “Baird has given us the opportunity to effectively deliver content in new ways.”
JA programs deliver age-appropriate lessons to help students learn about personal finance and career development.
