Warren County farmer Neal Ballance is among the winners in this year's National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored annually by the National Corn Growers Association.
Ballance placed first in the state in his category with a yield of 276.8192 bushels per acre. He was one of 506 state winners in various categories nationwide.
The 2020 contest participation included 7,844 entries from 48 states.
The average yield among national winners was more than 346 bushels per acre – much greater than the projected 2020 U.S. average of 175 bushels per acre.
The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from three states. At that time, the highest overall yield was 218.9 bushels per acre, while the national yield average was in the mid‐60 bushel‐per‐acre range.
