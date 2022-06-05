1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

2. “Lightlark (Book 1) (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Alex Aster

3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham

4. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo

5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

6. “Just Tyrus: A Memoir” by Tyrus

7. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

8. “Happy Dreamer” by Peter H. Reynolds

9. “Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible” by Dr. Albert Bourla

10. “Birds of California” by Katie Cotugno

11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 11” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

12. “A World of Curiosities (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #18)” by Louise Penny

13. “The Shadow in the Glass” by JJA Harwood

14. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

15. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

16. “Sleepless” by Romy Hausmann

17. “The Shore” by Katie Runde

18. “Funny You Should Ask: A Novel” by Elissa Sussman

19. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts

20. “Heartstopper, Volume 3” by Alice Oseman

