Barnes & Noble best-sellers Jun 5, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry2. “Lightlark (Book 1) (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Alex Aster3. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham 4. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo5. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid6. “Just Tyrus: A Memoir” by Tyrus7. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover8. “Happy Dreamer” by Peter H. Reynolds9. “Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible” by Dr. Albert Bourla10. “Birds of California” by Katie Cotugno 11. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 11” by Tatsuki Fujimoto12. “A World of Curiosities (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #18)” by Louise Penny13. “The Shadow in the Glass” by JJA Harwood14. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens15. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover16. “Sleepless” by Romy Hausmann17. “The Shore” by Katie Runde18. “Funny You Should Ask: A Novel” by Elissa Sussman19. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts20. “Heartstopper, Volume 3” by Alice Oseman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles'Cheese Queen' opening downtown location'Prototype' Slim Chickens opens in BGGina Denise Gentry (Pearson)'G Dogs' brings hot dog eatery downtownJack JeannetteBG man charged with murder in death of brother-in-lawFifth person sentenced in BG meth conspiracyBrowning retires after 26 years with U.S. BankWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsWarren County grand jury returns indictments Images Videos State News Lexington man fatally shot outside church Police: Ky. man used hidden gun to kill deputy after arrest Records case leads to rare agreement among political rivals Ky. official to back bill stopping 'frivolous' recount bids Kentucky officials award $2.8M in transportation funding National News AP News Summary at 3:27 a.m. EDT Police: 3 dead, at least 11 wounded in Philadelphia shooting MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday; 'Spider-Man' leads noms 1 dead, 8 hurt in overnight shooting at Phoenix strip mall Iditarod dog found months after disappearing from checkpoint POLITICAL NEWS Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home Massachusetts Democrats gather for state party convention Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination Durant won't endorse in Alabama's Senate runoff Real estate firm exits Atlanta civic center redevelopment Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses J B Electric 925 Searcy Way, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)793-0189 Website Massage Fix 941 Lehman Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)904-3474 Website B.G. Mobile Mechanic PO Box 51574, Bowling Green, KY 42102 +1(270)799-1189 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView