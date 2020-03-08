Hardcover fiction and nonfiction
1. “Long Range (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Joe Pickett Series #20)” by C.J. Box
2. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born
3. “The Warsaw Protocol (Cotton Malone Series #15)” by Steve Berry
4. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel
5. “Crooked River (Special Agent Pendergast Series #19)” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
6. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
7. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner
8. “The Museum of Desire (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Alex Delaware Series #35)” by Jonathan Kellerman
9. “A Minute to Midnight (Atlee Pine Series #2)” by David Baldacci
10. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born
Paperbacks
1. “To Shake the Sleeping Self: A Journey from Oregon to Patagonia, and a Quest for a Life with No Regret” by Jedidiah Jenkins
2. “The Lost Man” by Jane Harper
3. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
4. “The Hunting Party” by Lucy Foley
5. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney
6. “Kobe: Forever” by Los Angeles Daily News
7. “We Must Be Brave” by Frances Liardet
8. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult
9. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson
10. “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng
