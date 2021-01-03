1. “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie: A Novel” by Marie Benedict
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
3. “This Time Next Year” by Sophie Cousens
4. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab
5. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
6. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks
7. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
8. “The Duke and I (Bridgerton Series #1)” by Julia Quinn
9. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas
10. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart
11. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil and Fumi Nakamura
12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig and Carey Mulligan
13. “One by One (Signed Book)” by Ruth Ware
14. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
15. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
16. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller
17. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
18. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
19. “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott
20. “Eat Smarter: Use the Power of Food to Reboot Your Metabolism, Upgrade Your Brain, and Transform Your Life” by Shawn Stevenson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.