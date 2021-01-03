1. “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie: A Novel” by Marie Benedict

2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama

3. “This Time Next Year” by Sophie Cousens

4. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab

5. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

6. “The Return” by Nicholas Sparks

7. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

8. “The Duke and I (Bridgerton Series #1)” by Julia Quinn

9. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas

10. “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart

11. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil and Fumi Nakamura

12. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig and Carey Mulligan

13. “One by One (Signed Book)” by Ruth Ware

14. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera

15. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson

16. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

17. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

18. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham

19. “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott

20. “Eat Smarter: Use the Power of Food to Reboot Your Metabolism, Upgrade Your Brain, and Transform Your Life” by Shawn Stevenson

