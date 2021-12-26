Barnes & Noble best-sellers Dec 26, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Paul McCartney2. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.3. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto 4. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1” by Koyoharu Gotouge5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover6. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown7. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles9. “Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon): The Need-to-Know Stats and Facts on Over 875 Characters” by Scholastic10. “The Beatles: Get Back” by The Beatles 11. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid12. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 2” by Koyoharu Gotouge13. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci14. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl15. “Dune” by Frank Herbert16. “The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows” by John Koenig17. “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Radden Keefe18. “Beautiful Boards: 50 Amazing Snack Boards for Any Occasion” by Maegan Brown19. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 3” by Koyoharu Gotouge20. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBowling Green man arrested on multiple terrorism chargesNine in BG charged with taking part in organized crimeMint Gaming to open BG location next weekPolice make arrest in connection to Nashville Road shootingPatrick Tillman StewartWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsAnna Louise Taylor (Johnson)Dr. Thomas Pratt BaldwinIn hoc anno dominiAubrey Lee Turner Images Videos State News Charity donates toys, clothes to Graves County CASA group Newspaper publisher, Kentucky pioneer for women, dies at 92 Influential Bluegrass musician J.D. Crowe has died At West Virginia vaccine clinic, pandemic fatigue sets in Volunteers bring Christmas cheer to those hit by tornadoes National News AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST Today in History Flight cancellations snarl holiday plans for thousands AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EST Parts of California get a White Christmas after snowfall POLITICAL NEWS Arizona: No US vaccine mandate for state-regulated utilities Bidens mark Christmas with holiday calls to service members Agencies step up enforcement on highway known for crashes Idaho leads the country in population growth Louisiana doubling welfare aid after 20 years at same rate Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Harston Hide A Way Cabin Rental & Lake Property Sale Or, Lucas, KY 42156 +1(270)646-4925 Time Warner Cable 515 Double Springs Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)780-2180 Courtyard Bowling Green Convention Center 1010 Wilkinson Trce, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)783-8569 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView