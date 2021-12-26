1. “The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (Two-Volume Set) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Paul McCartney

2. “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

3. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 1” by Tatsuki Fujimoto

4. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 1” by Koyoharu Gotouge

5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

6. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown

7. “Call Us What We Carry” by Amanda Gorman

8. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles

9. “Super Extra Deluxe Essential Handbook (Pokémon): The Need-to-Know Stats and Facts on Over 875 Characters” by Scholastic

10. “The Beatles: Get Back” by The Beatles

11. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

12. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 2” by Koyoharu Gotouge

13. “Taste: My Life Through Food” by Stanley Tucci

14. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl

15. “Dune” by Frank Herbert

16. “The Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows” by John Koenig

17. “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Radden Keefe

18. “Beautiful Boards: 50 Amazing Snack Boards for Any Occasion” by Maegan Brown

19. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 3” by Koyoharu Gotouge

20. “Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: The Story of Schitt’s Creek” by Daniel Levy and Eugene Levy

