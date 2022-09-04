Barnes & Noble best-sellers Sep 4, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas2. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover3. “Rolling Stone September 2022: Harry Styles” by Rolling Stone LLC 4. “The Final Gambit (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series #3)” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes5. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover6. “Happy Dreamer” by Peter H. Reynolds7. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover8. “Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by R.F. Kuang9. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King10. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood 11. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover12. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid13. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens14. “Breaking History: A White House Memoir” by Jared Kushner15. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” by Bernard Waber16. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo17. “The Ballad of Never After (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Stephanie Garber18. “Lightlark (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Book 1)” by Alex Aster19. “Shrines of Gaiety: A Novel” by Kate Atkinson20. “Kingdom of the Feared (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kingdom of the Wicked Series #3)” by Kerri Maniscalco Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesWhite Squirrel, Blue Holler planning comebacksMassive Brookwood housing development moves forwardUpdate: juvenile arrested after Hoax shooting callAuthority OKs new Stadium Park tenants; $1M in reimbursementsBG man dies in Louisville crashDavid Stanford HowlettPowering the economy: Ground broken for battery plant expected to employ 2,000Female kickers set for historic face-offKathryn Brown GilbertDonald Foster Images Videos State News Tours of Corvette plant to resume by year's end Kentucky State Police investigating shooting of suspect Law center damaged in Kentucky floods hosts benefit concert Senate nominee Booker announces endorsement by Kentucky gov Editorial Roundup: Kentucky National News Fire-stricken California town has learned to live on edge AP News Summary at 1:05 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT AP News Summary at 11:46 p.m. EDT Barack Obama wins Emmy for narrating national parks series POLITICAL NEWS Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah Lawmakers adjourn in heat wave, leave governor in hot seat Lawsuit filed over man killed in Portland protests dismissed How Archives went from 'National Treasure' to political prey Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses B.G. Mobile Mechanic PO Box 51574, Bowling Green, KY 42102 +1(270)799-1189 Website Village Manor 1800 Westen St, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)796-6643 Website Bowling Green Country Club 251 Beech Bend Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)842-4581 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView