Hardcover fiction and nonfiction
1. “Long Range (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Joe Pickett Series #20)” by C.J. Box
2. “Blindside” by James Patterson and James O. Born
3. “Journey of the Pharaohs (NUMA Files Series #17)” by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown
4. “The Numbers Game” by Danielle Steel
5. “The Warsaw Protocol (Cotton Malone Series #15)” by Steve Berry
6. “Crooked River (Special Agent Pendergast Series #19)” by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
7. “The Guardians” by John Grisham
8. “A Minute to Midnight (Atlee Pine Series #2)” by David Baldacci
9. “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner
10. “Lost” by James Patterson and James O. Born
Paperbacks
1. “The Hunting Party” by Lucy Foley
2. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney
3. “Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island” by Earl Swift
4. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
5. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
6. “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah
7. “The Last Wish: Introducing the Witcher” by Andrzej Sapkowski
8. “One-Punch Man, Vol. 19” by ONE and Yusuke Murata
9. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
10. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 11” by Koyoharu Gotouge
