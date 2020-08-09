1. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Isabel Wilkerson
3. “Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” by Sean Hannity
4. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
5. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler
6. “The Train to Impossible Places: A Cursed Delivery” by P.G. Bell
7. “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves
8. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney
9. “BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz
10. “The Great Devaluation: How to Embrace, Prepare, and Profit from the Coming Global Monetary Reset” by Adam Baratta
11. “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell
12. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
13. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley
14. “Don’t B------- Yourself!: Crush the Excuses That Are Holding You Back” by Jon Taffer
15. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
16. “The Order (Signed Book) (Gabriel Allon Series #20)” by Daniel Silva
17. “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library (Mr. Lemoncello Series #1)” by Chris Grabenstein
18. “Why Men Love B------: From Doormat to Dreamgirl-A Woman’s Guide to Holding Her Own in a Relationship” by Sherry Argov
19. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins
20. “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis
