1. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Isabel Wilkerson

3. “Live Free Or Die: America (and the World) on the Brink” by Sean Hannity

4. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump

5. “The Snail and the Whale” by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler

6. “The Train to Impossible Places: A Cursed Delivery” by P.G. Bell

7. “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves

8. “Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure” by Jeff Kinney

9. “BLITZ: Trump Will Smash the Left and Win” by David Horowitz

10. “The Great Devaluation: How to Embrace, Prepare, and Profit from the Coming Global Monetary Reset” by Adam Baratta

11. “Then She Was Gone” by Lisa Jewell

12. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo

13. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley

14. “Don’t B------- Yourself!: Crush the Excuses That Are Holding You Back” by Jon Taffer

15. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett

16. “The Order (Signed Book) (Gabriel Allon Series #20)” by Daniel Silva

17. “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library (Mr. Lemoncello Series #1)” by Chris Grabenstein

18. “Why Men Love B------: From Doormat to Dreamgirl-A Woman’s Guide to Holding Her Own in a Relationship” by Sherry Argov

19. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins

20. “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.