Barnes & Noble best-sellers Aug 21, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “Red, White & Royal Blue: Collector’s Edition (Signed Book)” by Casey McQuiston2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover3. “Heart of the Sun Warrior (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Sue Lynn Tan 4. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover6. “The Mad Women’s Ball: A Novel” by Victoria Mas and Frank Wynne (translator)7. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover8. “Cover Story: A Novel” by Susan Rigetti9. “I Kissed Shara Wheeler (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Casey McQuiston10. “Lore” by Alexandra Bracken 11. “The Boys from Biloxi: A Legal Thriller” by John Grisham12. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid13. “Portrait of a Thief” by Grace D. Li14. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” by Bernard Waber15. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens16. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds17. “Take My Hand” by Dolen Perkins-Valdez18. “In a Garden Burning Gold: A Novel” by Rory Power19. “All My Rage” by Sabaa Tahir20. “Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance: A Novel” by Alison Espach Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJury awards $21 million in BG medical malpractice trialAgricultural land shortage is becoming criticalCity turns to Little Rock for riverfront inspirationBG man pleads guilty in fatal overdose casePatricia 'Pat' Miller MorganSusan Katherine LivesayWKU QB Jarret Doege enters transfer portalBobby WhitakerJerry O'SheaRivals reveal deep connections ahead of Rafferty's Bowl Images Videos State News Lexington, utility reach agreement on tree-cutting policies Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Kentucky offers cost-effective care program for older adults New distribution center to create 100 jobs in Kentucky Kentucky town's downtown district added to National Register National News Police arrest several after panic at Kentucky State Fair AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT AP News Summary at 12:06 a.m. EDT Today in History: August 21, Nat Turner launches rebellion AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Maryland statewide candidates speak at county conference 5 New Mexico jails less than half staffed; 1 moving inmates Rudy Yakym gets GOP nod to replace late US Rep. Walorski Democrats: Cox's cabinet pick should resign Utah House seat Students returning, legal battle brews over Reno dorm blast Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Pathways Senior Care Advisors 624 E Main Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)901-1878 Website B.G. Mobile Mechanic PO Box 51574, Bowling Green, KY 42102 +1(270)799-1189 Website J.C. Kirby & Son Funeral Chapels & Crematory 820 Lovers Ln, Bowling Green, KY 42103 +1(270)392-0891 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView