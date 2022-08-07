Barnes & Noble best-sellers Aug 7, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover3. “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard (Signed Book)” by Tom Felton 4. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover5. “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Shea Ernshaw6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens7. “56 Days” by Catherine Ryan Howard8. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover9. “Lightlark (Book 1)” by Alex Aster10. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover 11. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds12. “Twisted Love – Special Edition (Twisted Series #1)” by Ana Huang13. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid14. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss15. “Tokyo Revengers (Omnibus) Vol. 1-2 (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Ken Wakui16. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #1)” by Jenny Han17. “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix: The Illustrated Edition (Harry Potter, Book 5) (Illustrated edition)” by J.K. Rowling, Jim Kay (illustrator) and Neil Packer (illustrator)18. “The Dead Romantics” by Ashley Poston19. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King20. “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBowling Green native slated for Space Force chiefLawsuit filed in BG takes aim at Facebook, InstagramDonald Wenning SchardeinLogan father charged with killing sonDanny CarterBG man pleads guilty to role in drive-by shootingDwight Eugene HulshartKICKOFF COUNTDOWN: Bears look to build on breakthrough seasonCSX crossings to temporarily closeAustin Blake Pellett Images Videos State News Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records Semifinalists named for Kentucky Teacher of the Year award Those affected by storms can seek disaster unemployment aid Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Individual assistance available in more flood-stricken areas National News AP News Summary at 3:25 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: August 7, allies land at Guadalcanal Coast Guard: 2 dead, 5 missing after migrant boat capsizes AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Dems' climate, energy, tax bill clears initial Senate hurdle A first: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general Paul's wife says senator wants to subpoena Fauci records Biden tests negative for COVID, isolating until 2nd negative Court sets fall arguments on trans youth treatment ban Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Massage Fix 941 Lehman Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)904-3474 Website Hayes Shoes 280 Three Springs Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)843-0500 Website Leitchfield Exterminating Inc 1150 State St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)796-1704 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView