Barnes & Noble best-sellers May 1, 2022

1. "Heartstopper, Volume 1" by Alice Oseman2. "Heartstopper, Volume 2" by Alice Oseman3. "Finding Me (Oprah's Book Club)" by Viola Davis 4. "Sparring Partners" by John Grisham5. "22 Seconds" by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro6. "It Ends with Us" by Colleen Hoover7. "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil" by Tina Brown8. "Spy x Family, Vol. 3" by Tatsuya Endo9. "Book Lovers" by Emily Henry10. "Spy x Family, Vol. 1" by Tatsuya Endo 11. "Good Eats: The Final Years (Signed Book)" by Alton Brown12. "It Starts with Us: A Novel" by Colleen Hoover13. "No Plan B: A Jack Reacher Novel (Signed Book)" by Lee Child and Andrew Child14. "Spy x Family, Vol. 5" by Tatsuya Endo15. "Verity" by Colleen Hoover16. "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel" by Taylor Jenkins Reid17. "Just Tyrus: A Memoir" by Tyrus18. "The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet" by John Green19. "Spy x Family, Vol. 2" by Tatsuya Endo20. "The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands" by Coinneach MacLeod