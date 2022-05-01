1. “Heartstopper, Volume 1” by Alice Oseman

2. “Heartstopper, Volume 2” by Alice Oseman

3. “Finding Me (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Viola Davis

4. “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham

5. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

7. “The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil” by Tina Brown

8. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo

9. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

10. “Spy x Family, Vol. 1” by Tatsuya Endo

11. “Good Eats: The Final Years (Signed Book)” by Alton Brown

12. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

13. “No Plan B: A Jack Reacher Novel (Signed Book)” by Lee Child and Andrew Child

14. “Spy x Family, Vol. 5” by Tatsuya Endo

15. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

16. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

17. “Just Tyrus: A Memoir” by Tyrus

18. “The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet” by John Green

19. “Spy x Family, Vol. 2” by Tatsuya Endo

20. “The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands” by Coinneach MacLeod

