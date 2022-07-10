1. “The Dead Romantics” by Ashley Poston

2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

3. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #1)” by Jenny Han

4. “The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy: The Summer I Turned Pretty; It’s Not Summer Without You; We’ll Always Have Summer” by Jenny Han

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

7. “It’s Not Summer Without You (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #2)” by Jenny Han

8. “We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #3)” by Jenny Han

9. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune

10. “Dark Things I Adore” by Katie Lattari

11. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds

12. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

13. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

14. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover

15. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover

16. “The Measure: A Novel” by Nikki Erlick

17. “Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Volume 6 (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fujita

18. “Lore Olympus: Volume Two (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Rachel Smythe

19. “The House across the Lake (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Riley Sager

20. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller

