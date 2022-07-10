Barnes & Noble best-sellers Jul 10, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “The Dead Romantics” by Ashley Poston2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens3. “The Summer I Turned Pretty (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #1)” by Jenny Han 4. “The Complete Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy: The Summer I Turned Pretty; It’s Not Summer Without You; We’ll Always Have Summer” by Jenny Han5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover6. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover7. “It’s Not Summer Without You (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #2)” by Jenny Han8. “We’ll Always Have Summer (Summer I Turned Pretty Series #3)” by Jenny Han9. “Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune10. “Dark Things I Adore” by Katie Lattari 11. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds12. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid13. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry14. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover15. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover16. “The Measure: A Novel” by Nikki Erlick17. “Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku, Volume 6 (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fujita18. “Lore Olympus: Volume Two (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Rachel Smythe19. “The House across the Lake (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Riley Sager20. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFeds: BG resident headed drug ring'Meltdown' ice cream shop coming downtown'Uber-like' recycling service aiming for August startDustin James HudsonMatthew David CopasWomen's sober living facility coming to College St.Joelyn Yurchisin (McMurdy)Two shot near Preston Miller Park, BGPD saysThomas PrudenMatthew David Copas Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. State News Knox County Schools ban backpacks for some students Kentucky man sentenced in $1.3M COVID-relief fund scheme Presbyterians agree to divest from fossil fuel companies Amid water shortage, Kentucky city issues boil advisory Work begins on last chemical weapons stockpile in Kentucky National News AP News Summary at 3:34 a.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: July 10, the Battle of Britain begins AP News Summary at 11:45 p.m. EDT AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS South Carolina football walk-on works as Statehouse page too Corrections Department rescinds halfway house escape policy Retired general suspended after tweet critical of Jill Biden Judge admonished for implying man would be raped in prison Jordan outraises incumbent Carr in Ga. attorney general race Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Bowling Green Country Club 251 Beech Bend Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)842-4581 Website Mammoth Outdoors Firearms & Archery 4848 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)904-3486 Website Rock Box Fitness 1831 Cavemill Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)792-4990 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView