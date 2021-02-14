1. “How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self” by Dr. Nicole LePera
2. “The Viscount Who Loved Me (Bridgerton Series #2) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
3. “A Court of Silver Flames (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas
4. “Little Blue Truck’s Valentine” by Alice Schertle and Jill McElmurry
5. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
6. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
7. “Supreme Glamour: The Inside Story of the Original Pop Fashionistas” by Mary Wilson and Mark Bego
8. “Just as I Am” by Cicely Tyson, Viola Davis and Robin Miles
9. “An Offer from a Gentleman (Bridgerton Series #3) (with 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
10. “Back on the Market: A Realtor’s Guide to Love and Life” by Holly Parker
11. “Faithless in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (In Death Series #52)” by J.D. Robb
12. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta M.D.
13. “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah
14. “The Duke and I (Bridgerton Series #1) (TV Tie-in)” by Julia Quinn
15. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
16. “To Sir Phillip, with Love (Bridgerton Series #5) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
17. “The Paris Library” by Janet Skeslien Charles
18. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Bridgerton Series #4) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
19. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Exclusive Gift Edition) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
20. “Kingdom of the Cursed” by Kerri Maniscalco
