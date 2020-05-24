1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins
2. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham
4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle
5. “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell
6. “How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Holly Black
7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
9. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney
10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
11. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King
12. “Walk the Wire (Amos Decker Series #6)” by David Baldacci
13. “The Mother-in-Law” by Sally Hepworth
14. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
15. “American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free” by Pete Hegseth
16. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd
17. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz (Signed Book)” by Erik Larson
18. “The Last Trial (Signed Book)” by Scott Turow
19. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides
20. “Becoming Deluxe Signed Edition (Signed Book)” by Michelle Obama
