1. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins

2. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

3. “Camino Winds” by John Grisham

4. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle

5. “A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy Who Helped Win World War II” by Sonia Purnell

6. “How the King of Elfhame Learned to Hate Stories (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Holly Black

7. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss

8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng

9. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney

10. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

11. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King

12. “Walk the Wire (Amos Decker Series #6)” by David Baldacci

13. “The Mother-in-Law” by Sally Hepworth

14. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

15. “American Crusade: Our Fight to Stay Free” by Pete Hegseth

16. “Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex” by Michael Todd

17. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz (Signed Book)” by Erik Larson

18. “The Last Trial (Signed Book)” by Scott Turow

19. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides

20. “Becoming Deluxe Signed Edition (Signed Book)” by Michelle Obama

