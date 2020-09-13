1. “Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other” by Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish
2. “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” by Michael Cohen
3. “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day” by Jay Shetty
4. “Rage” by Bob Woodward
5. “The Tower of Nero (Barnes & Noble Exclusive with Signed Bookplate) (The Trials of Apollo Series #5)” by Rick Riordan
6. “Shadows in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel” by J.D. Robb
7. “Unlocked (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #8.5)” by Shannon Messenger
8. “Lives of the Stoics: The Art of Living from Zeno to Marcus Aurelius (Signed Book)” by Ryan Holiday, Stephen Hanselman
9. “Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss (Signed Book)” by Jenna Bush Hager
10. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
11. “Anxious People (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fredrik Backman
12. “Grime and Punishment (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #9)” by Dav Pilkey
13. “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady” by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff
14. “All the Devils Are Here (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #16)” by Louise Penny
15. “One by One (Signed Book)” by Ruth Ware
16. “Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence (Signed Book)” by Claire Saffitz
17. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
18. “The Invention of Sound (Signed Book)” by Chuck Palahniuk
19. “The Darkest Evening (Signed Book) (Vera Stanhope Series #9)” by Ann Cleeves
20. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
