Hardcover fiction
1. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
2. “The Institute” by Stephen King
3. “Bloody Genius” by John Sandford
4. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood
5. “The 19th Christmas” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro
6. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
7. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett
8. “Lethal Agent” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills
9. “A Mrs. Miracle Christmas: A Novel” by Debbie Macomber
10. “Cilka’s Journey: A Novel” by Heather Morris
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” by Rachel Maddow
2. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell
3. “The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America” by Bill O’Reilly
4. “The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience” by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton
5. “Inside Out” by Demi Moore
6. “Educated” by Tara Westover
7. “The Ride of a Lifetime” by Robert Iger
8. “Exonerated: The Failed Takedown of President Donald Trump by the Swamp” by Dan Bongino
9. “Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love” by Jonathan Van Ness
10. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
Paperback fiction and nonfiction
1. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
2. “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah
3. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 21” by Kohei Horikoshi
4. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
5. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
6. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
7. “It” by Stephen King
8. “Redemption (Amos Decker Series #5)” by David Baldacci
9. “Nine Perfect Strangers” by Liane Moriarty
10. “A Spark of Light” by Jodi Picoult
