Hardcover fiction
1. “The Institute” by Stephen King
2. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens
3. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood
4. “Killer Instinct” by James Patterson
5. “A Better Man (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #15)” by Louise Penny
6. “Vendetta in Death (In Death Series #49)” by J.D. Robb
7. “The Oracle: The Jubilean Mysteries Unveiled” by Jonathan Cahn
8. “The Inn” by James Patterson
9. “The Girl Who Lived Twice (Millennium Series #6)” by David Lagercrantz
10. “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell
2. “Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead” by Jim Mattis
3. “Educated” by Tara Westover
4. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life” by Mark Manson
6. “The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by David McCullough
7. “Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left’s Plot to Remake America” by Jeanine Pirro
8. “Hurricanes” by Rick Ross
9. “Thank You for My Service” by Mat Best, Ross Patterson and Nils Parker
10. “Make Your Bed: Little Things That Can Change Your Life ... And Maybe the World” by William H. McRaven
Paperback fiction
and nonfiction
1. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
2. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
4. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn
5. “The Art of Racing in the Rain” by Garth Stein
6. “It” by Stephen King
7. “The Odd 1s Out: How to Be Cool and Other Things I Definitely Learned from Growing Up” by James Rallison
8. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
9. “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood” by Trevor Noah
10. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate
