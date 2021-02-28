1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy
2. “Believe IT: How to Go from Underestimated to Unstoppable” by Jamie Kern Lima
3. “A Court of Silver Flames (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas
4. “The Viscount Who Loved Me (Bridgerton Series #2)” by Julia Quinn
5. “An Offer from a Gentleman (Bridgerton Series #3)” by Julia Quinn
6. “The Desolations of Devil’s Acre (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children Series #6)” by Ransom Riggs
7. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah
8. “Romancing Mister Bridgerton (Bridgerton Series #4)” by Julia Quinn
9. “Rescuing Sprite: A Dog Lover’s Story of Joy and Anguish” by Mark R. Levin
10. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 2” by Gege Akutami
11. “World of Wonders: In Praise of Fireflies, Whale Sharks, and Other Astonishments (B&N Exclusive Gift Edition) (B&N Book of the Year)” by Aimee Nezhukumatathil
12. “A Court of Thorns and Roses (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #1)” by Sarah J. Maas
13. “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera
14. “To Sir Phillip, with Love (Bridgerton Series #5) (With 2nd Epilogue)” by Julia Quinn
15. “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need” by Bill Gates
16. “Living the Confidence Code: Real Girls. Real Stories. Real Confidence.” by Katty Kay, Claire Shipman and JillEllyn Riley
17. “Demon Slayer Complete Box Set: Includes volumes 1-23 with premium” by Koyoharu Gotouge
18. “Just as I Am” by Cicely Tyson
19. “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Vol. 11” by Koyoharu Gotouge
20. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 3” by Gege Akutami