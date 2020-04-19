Hardcover fiction
And nonfiction
1. “Masked Prey (Lucas Davenport Series #30)” by John Sandford
2. “The House of Kennedy” by James Patterson
3. “The Boy from the Woods” by Harlan Coben
4. “Texas Outlaw” by James Patterson
5. “The Last Odyssey (Sigma Force Series)” by James Rollins
6. “Chosen Ones” by Veronica Roth
7. “Long Range (Joe Pickett Series #20)” by C.J. Box
8. “Blindside (Michael Bennett Series #12)” by James Patterson and James O. Born
9. “Hit List (Stone Barrington Series #53)” by Stuart Woods
10. “The Sinner (Black Dagger Brotherhood Series #18)” by J.R. Ward
Paperbacks
1. “The Hunting Party” by Lucy Foley
2. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng
3. “Normal People” by Sally Rooney
4. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris
5. “The Wives” by Tarryn Fisher
6. “Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island” by Earl Swift
7. “The Odd 1s Out: The First Sequel” by James Rallison
8. “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah
9. “7½ Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle” by Stuart Turton
10. “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt
