1. “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone (Signed Book) (Outlander Series #9)” by Diana Gabaldon
2. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks
3. “Grandmaster of Demonic Cul-tivation: Mo Dao Zu Shi (Novel) Vol. 1” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu
4. “Heaven Official’s Blessing: Tian Guan Ci Fu (Novel) Vol. 1” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu
5. “Empire of the Vampire (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Jay Kristoff
6. “Billy Summers” by Stephen King
7. “House of Sky and Breath (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Crescent City Series #2)” by Sarah J. Maas
8. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 6” by Tatsuki Fujimoto
9. “It Ends with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover
10. “The Scum Villain’s Self-Saving System: Ren Zha Fanpai Zijiu Xitong (Novel) Vol. 1” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu
11. “The Madness of Crowds (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #17)” by Louise Penny
12. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
13. “Once Upon a Broken Heart (Signed B&N Exclusive Book)” by Stephanie Garber
14. “Kingdom of the Cursed (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Kerri Maniscalco
15. “We Are All the Same in the Dark” by Julia Heaberlin
16. “The Guilt Trip (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Sandie Jones
17. “The Hawthorne Legacy (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series #2)” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
18. “Immune: A Journey into the Mysterious System That Keeps You Alive” by Philipp Dettmer
19. “Lore Olympus: Volume One (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Rachel Smythe
20. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid