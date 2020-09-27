1. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens

2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama

3. “Superpowered: Transform Anxiety into Courage, Confidence, and Resilience” by Renee Jain and Shefali Tsabary

4. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman

5. “Solutions and Other Problems (Signed Book)” by Allie Brosh

6. “Rage” by Bob Woodward

7. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas

8. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

9. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

10. “The Book of Two Ways (Signed Book)” by Jodi Picoult

11. “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers ... and the Future of the United States” by Cal Thomas

12. “Anxious People (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fredrik Backman

13. “Grime and Punishment (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #9)” by Dav Pilkey

14. “Sincerely,” by F.S. Yousaf

15. “Next to Last Stand (Signed Book) (Walt Longmire Series #16)” by Craig Johnson

16. “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx” by Desus & Mero

17. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by James Patterson

18. “Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community” by Born This Way Foundation Reporters, Lady Gaga

19. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson

20. “Good Company” by Arthur M. Blank

