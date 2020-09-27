1. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
3. “Superpowered: Transform Anxiety into Courage, Confidence, and Resilience” by Renee Jain and Shefali Tsabary
4. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman
5. “Solutions and Other Problems (Signed Book)” by Allie Brosh
6. “Rage” by Bob Woodward
7. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas
8. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg
9. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
10. “The Book of Two Ways (Signed Book)” by Jodi Picoult
11. “America’s Expiration Date: The Fall of Empires and Superpowers ... and the Future of the United States” by Cal Thomas
12. “Anxious People (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fredrik Backman
13. “Grime and Punishment (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #9)” by Dav Pilkey
14. “Sincerely,” by F.S. Yousaf
15. “Next to Last Stand (Signed Book) (Walt Longmire Series #16)” by Craig Johnson
16. “God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx” by Desus & Mero
17. “The Coast-to-Coast Murders” by James Patterson
18. “Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community” by Born This Way Foundation Reporters, Lady Gaga
19. “Caste (Oprah’s Book Club): The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson
20. “Good Company” by Arthur M. Blank
