1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward

2. “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day” by Jay Shetty

3. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens

4. “The Evening and the Morning (Kingsbridge Series Prequel)” by Ken Follett

5. “Solutions and Other Problems (Signed Book)” by Allie Brosh

6. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

7. “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith

8. “Total Power” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills

9. “A Court of Silver Flames (Signed B&N Exclusive Book) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas

10. “Cemetery Boys (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)” by Aiden Thomas

11. “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” by Michael Cohen

12. “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars (Signed Book)” by Christopher Paolini

13. “Anxious People (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fredrik Backman

14. “The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin

15. “Dune” by Frank Herbert

16. “Grime and Punishment (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #9)” by Dav Pilkey

17. “Come on a Journee with me to NYC” by Courtney Whitaker and Cameron Wilson

18. “The Nightmare Before Christmas Tarot Deck and Guidebook” by Minerva Siegel and Abigail Larson

19. “All the Devils Are Here (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #16)” by Louise Penny

20. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump

