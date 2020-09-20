1. “Rage” by Bob Woodward
2. “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day” by Jay Shetty
3. “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” by Candace Owens
4. “The Evening and the Morning (Kingsbridge Series Prequel)” by Ken Follett
5. “Solutions and Other Problems (Signed Book)” by Allie Brosh
6. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
7. “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith
8. “Total Power” by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills
9. “A Court of Silver Flames (Signed B&N Exclusive Book) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas
10. “Cemetery Boys (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition)” by Aiden Thomas
11. “Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump” by Michael Cohen
12. “To Sleep in a Sea of Stars (Signed Book)” by Christopher Paolini
13. “Anxious People (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Fredrik Backman
14. “The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything” by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin
15. “Dune” by Frank Herbert
16. “Grime and Punishment (Barnes & Noble Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #9)” by Dav Pilkey
17. “Come on a Journee with me to NYC” by Courtney Whitaker and Cameron Wilson
18. “The Nightmare Before Christmas Tarot Deck and Guidebook” by Minerva Siegel and Abigail Larson
19. “All the Devils Are Here (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #16)” by Louise Penny
20. “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” by Mary L. Trump
