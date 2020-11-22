1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama
2. “Unlocked (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #8.5)” by Shannon Messenger
3. “Friends: The Official Advent Calendar: The One With the Surprises Friends TV Show” by Insight Editions
4. “Rhythm of War (Stormlight Archive Series #4)” by Brandon Sanderson
5. “Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything (D&D Rules Expansion) (Dungeons & Dragons)” by Wizards RPG Team
6. “A Wealth of Pigeons: A Cartoon Collection” by Steve Martin and Harry Bliss
7. “Young Bucks: Killing the Business from Backyards to the Big Leagues (Signed Book)” by Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson
8. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey
9. “That Sounds Fun: The Joys of Being an Amateur, the Power of Falling in Love, and Why You Need a Hobby (Signed Book)” by Annie F. Downs
10. “Daylight (Signed Book) (Atlee Pine Series #3)” by David Baldacci
11. “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” by Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann
12. “Share Some Kindness, Bring Some Light” by Apryl Stott
13. “A Time for Mercy” by John Grisham
14. “Accidentally Wes Anderson” by Wally Koval
15. “Home Body” by Rupi Kaur
16. “Paradise Island: A Sam and Colby Story” by Sam Golbach and Colby Brock
17. “The Answer Is …: Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek
18. “The Deep End (Diary of a Wimpy Kid Series #15)” by Jeff Kinney
19. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama
20. “Broken Horses (Signed Book)” by Brandi Carlile
