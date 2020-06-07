1. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi

2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo

3. “So You Want to Talk about Race” by Ijeoma Oluo

4. “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates

5. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad

6. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson

7. “Traffic Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Filling Your Websites and Funnels with Your Dream Customers” by Russell Brunson

8. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins

9. “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin

10. “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein

11. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi

12. “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael Lopez

13. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou

14. “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander

15. “The Vanishing Half (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Brit Bennett

16. “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide” by Carol Anderson

17. “We’re Different, We’re the Same (Sesame Street Series)” by Bobbi Kates and Joe Mathieu

18. “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson

19. “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson

20. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer

