1. “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi
2. “White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism” by Robin DiAngelo
3. “So You Want to Talk about Race” by Ijeoma Oluo
4. “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates
5. “Me and White Supremacy: Combat Racism, Change the World, and Become a Good Ancestor” by Layla Saad
6. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson
7. “Traffic Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Filling Your Websites and Funnels with Your Dream Customers” by Russell Brunson
8. “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Barnes & Noble YA Book Club Edition) (Hunger Games Series Prequel)” by Suzanne Collins
9. “The Fire Next Time” by James Baldwin
10. “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein
11. “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You: A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi
12. “The Day You Begin” by Jacqueline Woodson and Rafael Lopez
13. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou
14. “The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness” by Michelle Alexander
15. “The Vanishing Half (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)” by Brit Bennett
16. “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide” by Carol Anderson
17. “We’re Different, We’re the Same (Sesame Street Series)” by Bobbi Kates and Joe Mathieu
18. “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña and Christian Robinson
19. “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” by Isabel Wilkerson
20. “Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer
