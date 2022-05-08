1. “Heartstopper, Volume 1” by Alice Oseman

2. “River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope” by Naomi Judd and Marcia Wilkie

3. “Knight Owl” by Christopher Denise

4. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo

5. “Finding Me (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Viola Davis

6. “Heartstopper, Volume 2” by Alice Oseman

7. “Spy x Family, Vol. 2” by Tatsuya Endo

8. “Spy x Family, Vol. 4” by Tatsuya Endo

9. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

10. “Spy x Family, Vol. 5” by Tatsuya Endo

11. “Spy x Family, Vol. 1” by Tatsuya Endo

12. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns

13. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

14. “Spy x Family, Vol. 7” by Tatsuya Endo

15. “Spy x Family, Vol. 6” by Tatsuya Endo

16. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover

17. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

18. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro

19. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss

20. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens

