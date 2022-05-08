Barnes & Noble best-sellers May 8, 2022 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 1. “Heartstopper, Volume 1” by Alice Oseman2. “River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope” by Naomi Judd and Marcia Wilkie3. “Knight Owl” by Christopher Denise 4. “Spy x Family, Vol. 3” by Tatsuya Endo5. “Finding Me (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Viola Davis6. “Heartstopper, Volume 2” by Alice Oseman7. “Spy x Family, Vol. 2” by Tatsuya Endo8. “Spy x Family, Vol. 4” by Tatsuya Endo9. “Book Lovers” by Emily Henry10. “Spy x Family, Vol. 5” by Tatsuya Endo 11. “Spy x Family, Vol. 1” by Tatsuya Endo12. “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future” by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns13. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover14. “Spy x Family, Vol. 7” by Tatsuya Endo15. “Spy x Family, Vol. 6” by Tatsuya Endo16. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover17. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid18. “22 Seconds” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro19. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go! (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Dr. Seuss20. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesBG man suspected in abuse of multiple childrenMan dies from gunshot wounds on East 13th StreetDERBY DREAM: BG born Epicenter 'in a great position physically, mentally to get the job done'Brenda Smith MartinBG man dies in I-165 crashVirginia Belle Page (Black)Kentucky Derby favorite Epicenter raised in Bowling GreenLois MooreWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsVictor Billhartz, Jr Images Videos State News 80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky Derby Kentucky Derby Updates | Longshot Rich Strike pays off big Long-shot Rich Strike crosses finish line first in Kentucky Derby Mickey Gilley, who helped inspire 'Urban Cowboy,' dies at 86 In abortion fight, conservatives push to end all exceptions National News AP News Summary at 1:03 a.m. EDT New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink Today in History: May 8, Truman announces Nazi surrender POLITICAL NEWS Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink GOP backs Klarides for U.S. Senate; Dems endorse Gov. Lamont Montana state senator and U.S. House candidate dies Harris urges grads to tackle problems in unsettled world GOP picks Stefanowski for gov.; Dems OK Blumenthal in senate Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses Bowling Green International Festival Inc 601 State Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)779-3830 Website Kentucky Downs 5629 Nashville Rd, Franklin, KY 42134 +1(270)586-3773 National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Dr, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)781-7973 Website Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView