Barnes & Noble best-sellers Barnes & Noble best-sellers Aug 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 1. “Rolling Stone September 2022: Harry Styles” by Rolling Stone LLC2. “Love on the Brain” by Ali Hazelwood3. “It Starts with Us: A Novel” by Colleen Hoover 4. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover5. “Lightlark (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Book 1)” by Alex Aster6. “Babel: Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by R.F. Kuang7. “Long Live the Pumpkin Queen: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” by Shea Ernshaw8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover9. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens10. “Happy Dreamer (B&N Exclusive Edition)” by Peter H. Reynolds 11. “Breaking History: A White House Memoir” by Jared Kushner12. “All Good People Here: A Novel” by Ashley Flowers13. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover14. “Fox Creek (B&N Signed Exclusive Book) (Cork O’Connor Series #19)” by William Kent Krueger15. “The Final Gambit (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Inheritance Games Series #3)” by Jennifer Lynn Barnes16. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo: A Novel” by Taylor Jenkins Reid17. “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King18. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover19. “Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention” by Peggy Rowe and Mike Rowe (foreword by)20. “A Court of Silver Flames (B&N Exclusive Edition) (A Court of Thorns and Roses Series #4)” by Sarah J. Maas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesLogan solar project approved despite public concernsC-USA hoping to ‘redefine ourselves’ with new programsHeather EnnisJames Curtis SmithLeachman GMC buys 3B Body ShopTed Ray WoosleyHospice hires Jantz as CEOBenjamin Jackson HarrisCivil rights group responds to comment by Russellville teacherSimpson man arrested on rape allegations Images Videos State News Logistics company to open new headquarters, create 210 jobs Kentucky lawmakers tee up flood-relief package for votes Editorial Roundup: Kentucky Appalachian Regional Commission launches grant program Lawmakers convene to assist flood-damaged eastern Kentucky National News MTV VMAs ready to host, honor some of music's biggest acts AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT Today in History: August 28, King's "I Have a Dream" speech AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EDT Bills release punter Matt Araiza after gang rape allegation POLITICAL NEWS Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump records case Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril Roland Mesnier, pastry chef for five presidents, dies at 78 Abrams, Georgia Dems call midterms 'unfinished business' Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Search Businesses Featured Businesses South Central Kentucky Regional Cancer Center 1728 Rockingham Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101 +1(270)904-0845 Stacy Carter, Realtor: Crye-Leike Executive Realty 1278 Campbell Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42104 +1(270)792-6313 Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView